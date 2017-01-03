Bitter cold grips Wyoming

Highs on Thursday are expected to reach only into the signal digits across the state, while lows Thursday night are predicted to plummet well below zero. Some expected low temperatures include 10 below at Casper, 14 below at Cheyenne, 19 below at Rock Springs, 28 below at Rawlins, 21 below at Riverton, 18 below at Jackson and 3 below at Gillette.

