Bill would tighten rules for inoperative liquor licenses

Yesterday

The Wyoming State Liquor Association believes a proposal to change the rules governing inoperative liquor licenses could help quiet the rancor about a population-based cap on the licenses. The Casper Star-Tribune reports that none of the bills before the Legislature directly alter the population-based cap, but there is a bill to stop license owners from "parking" their licenses by forcing them to be used within two years of acquisition.

