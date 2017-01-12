Bill would tighten rules for inoperative liquor licenses

The Wyoming State Liquor Association believes a proposal to change the rules governing inoperative liquor licenses could help quiet the rancor about a population-based cap on the licenses. The Casper Star-Tribune reports that none of the bills before the Legislature directly alter the population-based cap, but there is a bill to stop license owners from "parking" their licenses by forcing them to be used within two years of acquisition.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gillette News-Record.