Giuseppe Altomare - Macbeth - Scena apparizioni 3Â° atto (2015)
Bang-for-buck debate as Wyoming lawmakers focus on education
There are 1 comment on the The Progress story from Friday Jan 27, titled Bang-for-buck debate as Wyoming lawmakers focus on education. In it, The Progress reports that:
That's one question before Wyoming lawmakers as they begin to address a looming $360 million shortfall in the state's K-12 education budget. The Senate Education Committee on Friday discussed ideas, including raising class sizes and cutting spending on transportation and school administrators.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Progress.
|
UK
|
#1 Saturday
Giuseppe Altomare - Macbeth - Scena apparizioni 3Â° atto (2015)
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Wyoming Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Wyoming proposal would require utilities to use...
|Jan 25
|Solarman
|1
|Clouds part for commercial solar in Wyoming, to...
|Jan 19
|Solarman
|2
|annette marion with group like the cheaters of ...
|Jan 9
|PSYCHOLOGIST
|1
|unPROFESSIONAL, STUPID CADETS, NAVY AND USAF, ARMY
|Jan 9
|PSYCHOLOGIST
|1
|hacking BY THE RUSSIANS, IMPOSSIBLE, FRIENDS NO...
|Jan 9
|PSYCHOLOGIST
|1
|dennis p dicampli (yvette will send audio on an...
|Jan 9
|PSYCHOLOGIST
|1
|usaf female cadet nasty rude to teacher of virg...
|Dec '16
|CRAZY ANNETTE
|1
Find what you want!
Search Wyoming Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC