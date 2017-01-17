(Audio) - Legislative Upate: Tuesday,...

(Audio) - Legislative Upate: Tuesday, January 17

Dan Dockstader, Wyoming Senator representing District 16 in Lincoln, Teton and Sublette Counties checks in each day with the Weekday Wake-up on Swift 98.7 FM and Black Mountain Country 1210 AM from 7-9 a.m. Today's update included a "slight uptick" in increased revenue but the session is still dealing with a $156 million shortfall in the budget. The 2017 Wyoming Legislative session is currently underway.

