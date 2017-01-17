Around Wyoming
About 1,500 people marched in Cheyenne and hundreds more in Casper and elsewhere around the state to highlight women's issues and discontent with new President Donald Trump. In Cheyenne, participants marched to support women's rights and the rights of all people, singing and cheering along the route that concluded at the Wyoming Supreme Court Building.
