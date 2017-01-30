5 themes that emerged from 120 films ...

5 themes that emerged from 120 films at Sundance

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: Star Tribune

Futuristic action films with superstar casts and budgets like those for Defense Department fighter jets can be very popular, but they lack other important values. They don't portray worlds based on our current societies, or touch recognizable human issues.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wyoming Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
dennis dicampli annette is trying to do u in., ... Mon ANNETTE MURDERER 1
News Bang-for-buck debate as Wyoming lawmakers focus... Jan 28 Please Hug If Lea... 1
News Wyoming proposal would require utilities to use... Jan 25 Solarman 1
News Clouds part for commercial solar in Wyoming, to... Jan 19 Solarman 2
annette marion with group like the cheaters of ... Jan 9 PSYCHOLOGIST 1
unPROFESSIONAL, STUPID CADETS, NAVY AND USAF, ARMY Jan 9 PSYCHOLOGIST 1
hacking BY THE RUSSIANS, IMPOSSIBLE, FRIENDS NO... Jan 9 PSYCHOLOGIST 1
See all Wyoming Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wyoming Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Supreme Court
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,528 • Total comments across all topics: 278,430,195

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC