Wyoming's homeless population has grown
The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development says the number of homeless families in Wyoming increased by 14.1 percent from January 2015 to January 2016. The Casper Star-Tribune reports local agencies participate in a homeless census on a single night in January.
