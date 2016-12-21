Wyoming suicide rate holds steady amid rising national rate
The number of Wyoming residents who died by suicide in 2016 has been about the same as numbers in previous years, which suicide prevention advocates say suggests awareness campaigns and prevention methods are working. The Casper Star- Tribune reports that according to the state Department of Health, 131 people have died by suicide in Wyoming through mid-December of this year.
