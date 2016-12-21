Wyoming reports decrease in public sc...

Wyoming reports decrease in public school enrollment

Wyoming has seen its first drop in student enrollment in more than a decade, with state data showing public schools lost more than 700 students in the past year. The Casper Star-Tribune reports that the state Department of Education figures, collected in October, show the decrease in enrollment accounted for less than 1 percent of Wyoming's student population.

