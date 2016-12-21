UAW's band in bus crash

UAW's band in bus crash

Monday Dec 19 Read more: KOTA-TV Rapid City

The University of Wyoming's band didn't get far in its trip to San Diego for the Poinsettia Bowl before they were sidetracked by a crash. No one was injured Saturday when a charter bus with UAW band members was involved in a crash with a pickup truck on I-80, about three miles west of Rawlins.

