The Latest: Stretches of Interstate 90 open in South Dakota
A rural electric cooperatives association says roughly 19,000 of its members across South Dakota are without power due to winter storm conditions. South Dakota Rural Electric Association spokeswoman Brenda Kleinjan said Monday that crews have been out making progress and that the situation is fluid.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Add your comments below
Wyoming Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|dennis paul dcampli, dod and cpms assitsed w/mu...
|10 hr
|COLORADO POLICE S...
|1
|dennis p dicampli xhuby of yvette annette wants...
|Dec 21
|PSYCHOLOGIST
|1
|dennis PAUL DICAMPLI ANNETTE SUZIE PHILIP BRIDG...
|Dec 16
|COLORADO POLICE S...
|1
|partial research and science resume of yvette a...
|Dec 15
|PSYCHOLOGIST
|1
|Wyoming coal production up in third quarter
|Nov 30
|JEALOUS DOD CPMS
|3
|Wyoming a good place to live? (Nov '06)
|Nov 30
|Aquarius-WY
|763
|Horror hills
|Nov '16
|Someone
|1
Find what you want!
Search Wyoming Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC