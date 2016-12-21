The Latest: Stretches of Interstate 9...

The Latest: Stretches of Interstate 90 open in South Dakota

A rural electric cooperatives association says roughly 19,000 of its members across South Dakota are without power due to winter storm conditions. South Dakota Rural Electric Association spokeswoman Brenda Kleinjan said Monday that crews have been out making progress and that the situation is fluid.

