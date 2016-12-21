Sold: Pristine views in Grand Teton National Park for $46M

A $46 million deal between Wyoming and the Interior Department put a square mile of land inside Grand Teton National Park into U.S. government hands Monday, eliminating the possibility that the pristine property with breathtaking views of the Rocky Mountains' Teton Range might be developed. The sale ended years of drama in which Wyoming officials sought to sell the land called Antelope Flats in the Jackson Hole valley while federal officials and environmentalists worried it could end up privately owned.

