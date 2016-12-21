Sold: Pristine views in Grand Teton National Park for $46M
A $46 million deal between Wyoming and the Interior Department put a square mile of land inside Grand Teton National Park into U.S. government hands Monday, eliminating the possibility that the pristine property with breathtaking views of the Rocky Mountains' Teton Range might be developed. The sale ended years of drama in which Wyoming officials sought to sell the land called Antelope Flats in the Jackson Hole valley while federal officials and environmentalists worried it could end up privately owned.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Add your comments below
Wyoming Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|dennis p dicampli xhuby of yvette annette wants...
|Dec 21
|PSYCHOLOGIST
|1
|dennis PAUL DICAMPLI ANNETTE SUZIE PHILIP BRIDG...
|Dec 16
|COLORADO POLICE S...
|1
|partial research and science resume of yvette a...
|Dec 15
|PSYCHOLOGIST
|1
|Wyoming coal production up in third quarter
|Nov 30
|JEALOUS DOD CPMS
|3
|Wyoming a good place to live? (Nov '06)
|Nov 30
|Aquarius-WY
|763
|Horror hills
|Nov 23
|Someone
|1
|Wyoming's top court weighs judge's same-sex mar...
|Oct '16
|sir_tux
|6
Find what you want!
Search Wyoming Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC