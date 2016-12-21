Quit Tobacco Program Can Help Smokers...

Quit Tobacco Program Can Help Smokers Make a Fresh Start

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Dec 30 Read more: KCWY13

The Wyoming Department of Health wants smokers around the state to know the Wyoming Quit Tobacco Program can help them make a fresh start if they want to quit tobacco use. "Studies often show nearly all smokers realize they should quit and most want to do so," said Vitaliy Kroychik, tobacco prevention specialist with WDH.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KCWY13.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wyoming Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
usaf female cadet nasty rude to teacher of virg... Dec 29 CRAZY ANNETTE 1
dennis paul dcampli, dod and cpms assitsed w/mu... Dec 26 COLORADO POLICE S... 1
dennis p dicampli xhuby of yvette annette wants... Dec 21 PSYCHOLOGIST 1
dennis PAUL DICAMPLI ANNETTE SUZIE PHILIP BRIDG... Dec 16 COLORADO POLICE S... 1
partial research and science resume of yvette a... Dec 15 PSYCHOLOGIST 1
News Wyoming coal production up in third quarter Nov '16 JEALOUS DOD CPMS 3
Wyoming a good place to live? (Nov '06) Nov '16 Aquarius-WY 763
See all Wyoming Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wyoming Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. North Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Syria
  2. Iraq
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,068 • Total comments across all topics: 277,560,347

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC