Multiple Tractor Trailer Blow Overs Close I-80 West of Laramie

Wednesday Dec 21

Westbound Interstate 80, West of Laramie is closed to Walcott due to multiple tractor-trailer blow overs that occurred earlier today. At least five tractor-trailers have been blown over and are blocking the lanes of travel.

