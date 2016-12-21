Heavy snow, wind mark Wyoming weather
A winter storm continued to affect Wyoming on Tuesday, with heavy snow forecast in the west and strong winds in the Cody area and in southeastern Wyoming. The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning for the Jackson area, forecasting 5 to 8 inches of snow in the resort town, along with strong winds that could reduce visibility to under a quarter of a mile.
