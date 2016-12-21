Christmas Day blizzard possible in Gi...

Christmas Day blizzard possible in Gillette

Friday Dec 23

We're supposed to be dreaming of a white Christmas, not a white-out Christmas, but that's what's expected in Gillette on Sunday. The office put out an alert calling for the "potential for a Christmas Day blizzard" in northeast Wyoming and western South Dakota on Friday morning.

