Christmas Day blizzard possible in Gillette
We're supposed to be dreaming of a white Christmas, not a white-out Christmas, but that's what's expected in Gillette on Sunday. The office put out an alert calling for the "potential for a Christmas Day blizzard" in northeast Wyoming and western South Dakota on Friday morning.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gillette News-Record.
Add your comments below
Wyoming Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|dennis paul dcampli, dod and cpms assitsed w/mu...
|Dec 26
|COLORADO POLICE S...
|1
|dennis p dicampli xhuby of yvette annette wants...
|Dec 21
|PSYCHOLOGIST
|1
|dennis PAUL DICAMPLI ANNETTE SUZIE PHILIP BRIDG...
|Dec 16
|COLORADO POLICE S...
|1
|partial research and science resume of yvette a...
|Dec 15
|PSYCHOLOGIST
|1
|Wyoming coal production up in third quarter
|Nov 30
|JEALOUS DOD CPMS
|3
|Wyoming a good place to live? (Nov '06)
|Nov 30
|Aquarius-WY
|763
|Horror hills
|Nov '16
|Someone
|1
Find what you want!
Search Wyoming Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC