Brewhouse gets new master brewer

Brewhouse gets new master brewer

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Dec 22 Read more: Perfect Duluth Day

Just Take Action announced Ted Briggs as the new master brewer for Fitger's Brewhouse this week. "Mr. Briggs will continue to build on the great legacy of quality Lake Superior craft beer first initiated by Dave Hoops and later, Frank Kaszuba," the company stated in a news release.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Perfect Duluth Day.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wyoming Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
dennis paul dcampli, dod and cpms assitsed w/mu... 10 hr COLORADO POLICE S... 1
dennis p dicampli xhuby of yvette annette wants... Dec 21 PSYCHOLOGIST 1
dennis PAUL DICAMPLI ANNETTE SUZIE PHILIP BRIDG... Dec 16 COLORADO POLICE S... 1
partial research and science resume of yvette a... Dec 15 PSYCHOLOGIST 1
News Wyoming coal production up in third quarter Nov 30 JEALOUS DOD CPMS 3
Wyoming a good place to live? (Nov '06) Nov 30 Aquarius-WY 763
Horror hills Nov '16 Someone 1
See all Wyoming Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wyoming Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. Wall Street
  1. Earthquake
  2. Iraq
  3. Ebola
  4. Mexico
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 28,725 • Total comments across all topics: 277,363,204

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC