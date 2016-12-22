Brewhouse gets new master brewer
Just Take Action announced Ted Briggs as the new master brewer for Fitger's Brewhouse this week. "Mr. Briggs will continue to build on the great legacy of quality Lake Superior craft beer first initiated by Dave Hoops and later, Frank Kaszuba," the company stated in a news release.
Wyoming Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|dennis paul dcampli, dod and cpms assitsed w/mu...
|10 hr
|COLORADO POLICE S...
|1
|dennis p dicampli xhuby of yvette annette wants...
|Dec 21
|PSYCHOLOGIST
|1
|dennis PAUL DICAMPLI ANNETTE SUZIE PHILIP BRIDG...
|Dec 16
|COLORADO POLICE S...
|1
|partial research and science resume of yvette a...
|Dec 15
|PSYCHOLOGIST
|1
|Wyoming coal production up in third quarter
|Nov 30
|JEALOUS DOD CPMS
|3
|Wyoming a good place to live? (Nov '06)
|Nov 30
|Aquarius-WY
|763
|Horror hills
|Nov '16
|Someone
|1
