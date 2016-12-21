Blizzard takes aim at the Dakotas, Mo...

Blizzard takes aim at the Dakotas, Montana

Monday Dec 26 Read more: NewsandSentinel.com

Most of the Dakotas and southwest Minnesota had turned into a slippery mess due to freezing rain Sunday morning before snow arrived later in the day as temperatures fell. A blizzard warning was in effect for most of North Dakota, western South Dakota and a small section of eastern Montana through today, with expected snow totals of 8 to 15 inches and winds up to 55 mph.

