Blizzard takes aim at the Dakotas, Montana
Most of the Dakotas and southwest Minnesota had turned into a slippery mess due to freezing rain Sunday morning before snow arrived later in the day as temperatures fell. A blizzard warning was in effect for most of North Dakota, western South Dakota and a small section of eastern Montana through today, with expected snow totals of 8 to 15 inches and winds up to 55 mph.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsandSentinel.com.
Add your comments below
Wyoming Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|usaf female cadet nasty rude to teacher of virg...
|23 hr
|CRAZY ANNETTE
|1
|dennis paul dcampli, dod and cpms assitsed w/mu...
|Dec 26
|COLORADO POLICE S...
|1
|dennis p dicampli xhuby of yvette annette wants...
|Dec 21
|PSYCHOLOGIST
|1
|dennis PAUL DICAMPLI ANNETTE SUZIE PHILIP BRIDG...
|Dec 16
|COLORADO POLICE S...
|1
|partial research and science resume of yvette a...
|Dec 15
|PSYCHOLOGIST
|1
|Wyoming coal production up in third quarter
|Nov 30
|JEALOUS DOD CPMS
|3
|Wyoming a good place to live? (Nov '06)
|Nov 30
|Aquarius-WY
|763
Find what you want!
Search Wyoming Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC