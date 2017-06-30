WV Court Rules Earth Movement Exclusion Unambiguously Precludes...

In Erie Insurance Property and Casualty Company v. Chaber , No. 16-0490 , the Supreme Court of Appeals of West Virginia reversed a lower court's decision, holding that damage caused by a landslide was excluded, regardless of whether the landslide resulted from excavations or naturally occurred, where the policy excluded loss whether such loss is "caused by an act of nature or is otherwise caused."

Start the conversation, or Read more at JD Supra.