West Virginia officials will assess voter records request
West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner says his office will assess any request it receives for information on the state's voter rolls but is limited by law in what it can provide. Warner, a Republican, said in a statement that his office had not received a request as of Friday afternoon from the Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity.
