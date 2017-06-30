West Virginia celebrates birthday in nation's capital
The West Virginia State Society hosted its annual State Birthday Celebration - featuring a Taste of the State - on June 28 in room G-50 of the Dirksen U.S. Senate Office Building. The Capitol Hill event observed the day the state of West Virginia entered the Union during the Civil War, June 20, 1863.
West Virginia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Williamson latest to file opioid lawsuit
|Jun 30
|Wondering
|3
|Martino named Jr. Teen W.Va. U.S.
|Jun 29
|Beavis
|4
|law on felon carrying concealed
|Jun 27
|agree
|4
|Celebrating a CEOS Weeka in Mason County -
|Jun 26
|Pam
|3
|Anyone know a lawyer who will sue CPS? (Jun '16)
|Jun 22
|Duringdhhr
|15
|This Week in West Virginia History
|Jun 20
|GetRealHighonPot
|9
|Pressure builds as US Senate debates health care
|Jun 19
|ardith
|1
