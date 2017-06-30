West Virginia ACLU files lawsuit over Facebook post arrest

A West Virginia man has sued state and county officials saying they violated his First Amendment rights after he was arrested for a Facebook post that officials contended was a terroristic threat. The American Civil Liberties Union of West Virginia filed a lawsuit Friday on behalf of David Jones, saying state police and the Hancock County prosecutor's office wrongfully arrested and pursued prosecution against him in 2015, news outlets reported.

