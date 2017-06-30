SLIDESHOW: Holiday activities abound ...

SLIDESHOW: Holiday activities abound in Central West Virginia

Dozens of antique and sports cars lined Railroad Avenue in Elkins Saturday night as part of a Fourth of July car show, organized by the Delmonte Market, volunteers, Elkins Main Street and other businesses.

Chicago, IL

