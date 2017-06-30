NPR Continues To Find Hundreds Of Cases Of Advanced Black Lung
NPR's ongoing investigation of the advanced stage of the fatal lung disease that afflicts coal miners has identified an additional 1,000 cases in Appalachia. That brings the NPR count of Progressive Massive Fibrosis , the most serious stage of the disease known as black lung, to nearly 2,000 cases in the region, all of which were diagnosed since 2010.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Hampshire Public Radio -.
Add your comments below
West Virginia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Williamson latest to file opioid lawsuit
|Fri
|Wondering
|3
|Martino named Jr. Teen W.Va. U.S.
|Jun 29
|Beavis
|4
|law on felon carrying concealed
|Jun 27
|agree
|4
|Celebrating a CEOS Weeka in Mason County -
|Jun 26
|Pam
|3
|Anyone know a lawyer who will sue CPS? (Jun '16)
|Jun 22
|Duringdhhr
|15
|This Week in West Virginia History
|Jun 20
|GetRealHighonPot
|9
|Pressure builds as US Senate debates health care
|Jun 19
|ardith
|1
Find what you want!
Search West Virginia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC