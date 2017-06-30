NPR Continues To Find Hundreds Of Cas...

NPR Continues To Find Hundreds Of Cases Of Advanced Black Lung

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: New Hampshire Public Radio -

NPR's ongoing investigation of the advanced stage of the fatal lung disease that afflicts coal miners has identified an additional 1,000 cases in Appalachia. That brings the NPR count of Progressive Massive Fibrosis , the most serious stage of the disease known as black lung, to nearly 2,000 cases in the region, all of which were diagnosed since 2010.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Hampshire Public Radio -.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

West Virginia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Williamson latest to file opioid lawsuit Fri Wondering 3
News Martino named Jr. Teen W.Va. U.S. Jun 29 Beavis 4
law on felon carrying concealed Jun 27 agree 4
News Celebrating a CEOS Weeka in Mason County - Jun 26 Pam 3
Anyone know a lawyer who will sue CPS? (Jun '16) Jun 22 Duringdhhr 15
News This Week in West Virginia History Jun 20 GetRealHighonPot 9
News Pressure builds as US Senate debates health care Jun 19 ardith 1
See all West Virginia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search West Virginia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Supreme Court
  3. South Korea
  4. Pakistan
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,324 • Total comments across all topics: 282,174,563

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC