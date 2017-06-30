Morrisey reaches settlement with New ...

Morrisey reaches settlement with New York debt collectors

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: Martinsburg Journal

A New York-based debt collection company was required to cancel approximately $150,000 worth of debt in West Virginia after Attorney General Patrick Morrisey said the company was operating in-state improperly and without a state license. The settlement resolves claims that Northwood Asset Management Group LLC was operating without a license in West Virginia.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Martinsburg Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

West Virginia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Williamson latest to file opioid lawsuit Jun 30 Wondering 3
News Martino named Jr. Teen W.Va. U.S. Jun 29 Beavis 4
law on felon carrying concealed Jun 27 agree 4
News Celebrating a CEOS Weeka in Mason County - Jun 26 Pam 3
Anyone know a lawyer who will sue CPS? (Jun '16) Jun 22 Duringdhhr 15
News This Week in West Virginia History Jun 20 GetRealHighonPot 9
News Pressure builds as US Senate debates health care Jun 19 ardith 1
See all West Virginia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search West Virginia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. South Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Earthquake
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,553 • Total comments across all topics: 282,297,669

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC