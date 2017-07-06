McElhinny: No fun for anyone when the state budget gets beached
New Jersey shut down for three days when its government couldn't come up with a budget before the start of the new fiscal year July 1. This had meant tens of thousands of state workers being sent home, closure of state offices like the Division of Motor Vehicles, the closure of state parks and - oh yeah! - the closure of public beaches for everyone except, you know, the guy who resides in the governor's mansion. Illinois has been functioning without a budget for the better part of two years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at West Virginia Metro.
Add your comments below
West Virginia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Williamson latest to file opioid lawsuit
|Jun 30
|Wondering
|3
|Martino named Jr. Teen W.Va. U.S.
|Jun 29
|Beavis
|4
|law on felon carrying concealed
|Jun 27
|agree
|4
|Celebrating a CEOS Weeka in Mason County -
|Jun 26
|Pam
|3
|Anyone know a lawyer who will sue CPS? (Jun '16)
|Jun 22
|Duringdhhr
|15
|This Week in West Virginia History
|Jun 20
|GetRealHighonPot
|9
|Pressure builds as US Senate debates health care
|Jun 19
|ardith
|1
Find what you want!
Search West Virginia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC