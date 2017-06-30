Manchin and Capito announce more than $19 million for WV health care centers
U.S. Senators Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito announced $19,212,223 in funding from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services for health centers throughout West Virginia. "Every West Virginia community deserves quality healthcare facilities and this funding will support the health centers that provide the primary and preventive care that many West Virginians rely on," Senator Manchin said.
