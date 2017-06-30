Huntington Water Turnoffs Have Social Media Responders Furious
The Huntington Sanitary Board has mounted an aggressive approach for collection of past due bills, according to the Herald Dispatch. Since April the board has sent West Virginia American Water over 4,000 shut off requests; however, they have only turned off 1,252, Brian Chambers, Huntington Director of Communications, told the HD.
