Federal Grand Jury indicts 23 for their roles in Southern West Virginia drug conspiracy

United States Attorney Carol Casto announced June 30 that a federal grand jury sitting in Charleston returned two indictments charging a total of 23 individuals for their roles in a Southern West Virginia drug conspiracy. The indictments resulted from a long-term investigation led by the Federal Bureau of Investigation with assistance from the Beckley/Raleigh County Drug and Violent Crime Unit, the Drug Enforcement Administration, the West Virginia State Police, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

