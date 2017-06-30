Children learn about first-responders

Children learn about first-responders

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Weirton Daily Times

Aided by area emergency departments, military veterans and others, several law enforcement officers set out to teach many children not only about first responders but also about such values as responsibility, integrity and service to others.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Weirton Daily Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

West Virginia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Williamson latest to file opioid lawsuit Jun 30 Wondering 3
News Martino named Jr. Teen W.Va. U.S. Jun 29 Beavis 4
law on felon carrying concealed Jun 27 agree 4
News Celebrating a CEOS Weeka in Mason County - Jun 26 Pam 3
Anyone know a lawyer who will sue CPS? (Jun '16) Jun 22 Duringdhhr 15
News This Week in West Virginia History Jun 20 GetRealHighonPot 9
News Pressure builds as US Senate debates health care Jun 19 ardith 1
See all West Virginia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search West Virginia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. Syria
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,180 • Total comments across all topics: 282,221,779

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC