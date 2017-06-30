Children learn about first-responders
Aided by area emergency departments, military veterans and others, several law enforcement officers set out to teach many children not only about first responders but also about such values as responsibility, integrity and service to others.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Weirton Daily Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
West Virginia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Williamson latest to file opioid lawsuit
|Jun 30
|Wondering
|3
|Martino named Jr. Teen W.Va. U.S.
|Jun 29
|Beavis
|4
|law on felon carrying concealed
|Jun 27
|agree
|4
|Celebrating a CEOS Weeka in Mason County -
|Jun 26
|Pam
|3
|Anyone know a lawyer who will sue CPS? (Jun '16)
|Jun 22
|Duringdhhr
|15
|This Week in West Virginia History
|Jun 20
|GetRealHighonPot
|9
|Pressure builds as US Senate debates health care
|Jun 19
|ardith
|1
Find what you want!
Search West Virginia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC