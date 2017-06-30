Buying Fireworks This 4th of July Weekend
As we continue celebrating the Fourth of July weekend, many West Virginians may notice that this year they're able to buy bigger fireworks than ever before and that's thanks to legislation that was passed last year. In June 2016, Congress passed a law that approved the sale of consumer fireworks, like roman candles and bottle rockets.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WOAY.
Add your comments below
West Virginia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Williamson latest to file opioid lawsuit
|Jun 30
|Wondering
|3
|Martino named Jr. Teen W.Va. U.S.
|Jun 29
|Beavis
|4
|law on felon carrying concealed
|Jun 27
|agree
|4
|Celebrating a CEOS Weeka in Mason County -
|Jun 26
|Pam
|3
|Anyone know a lawyer who will sue CPS? (Jun '16)
|Jun 22
|Duringdhhr
|15
|This Week in West Virginia History
|Jun 20
|GetRealHighonPot
|9
|Pressure builds as US Senate debates health care
|Jun 19
|ardith
|1
Find what you want!
Search West Virginia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC