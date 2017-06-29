Williamson latest to file opioid lawsuit
There are 1 comment on the Logan Banner story from 8 hrs ago, titled Williamson latest to file opioid lawsuit. In it, Logan Banner reports that:
Mayor Robert Carlton, acting on behalf of the City of Williamson, filed a complaint in Mingo County Circuit Court Tuesday evening, which targets several drug wholesale companies as well as the West Virginia Board of Pharmacy for their alleged contribution in the creation of the area's opioid epidemic which resulted in a declining tax base and ... (more)
#1 14 hrs ago
"The reputation and image of Williamson is likely forever tainted by the toxic harm caused by the defendants?“ What about corrupt politicians among other things?
Willliamson is grasping at anything it can to get some $$$ back in the politicians pockets. I call this bullshit.
I can't wait until Williamson crumbles and falls in Tug River. Which WILL happen. Be sooner then a lot think.
Will they be suing the club owners next and those that bring the alcohol in?
