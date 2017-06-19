What's the future of coal country? These grads aren't sure
Straddling US Route 52 as it winds through the mountains of southern West Virginia, Iaeger is a town of just 350 residents. "McDowell County is the hometown that you see in all those high school football movies," said DeLong, 22. "It's two-lane roads.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GantDaily.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
West Virginia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Coal will never come back as Weak Trump has sai...
|1 hr
|JHenry
|4
|This Week in West Virginia History
|Sat
|GetRealHighonPot
|6
|amanda oneal
|Sat
|trustee
|2
|Egging in oak hill
|Jun 16
|Darkness clowd
|1
|Anyone know a lawyer who will sue CPS? (Jun '16)
|Jun 16
|Darkness clowd
|14
|Celebrating a CEOS Weeka in Mason County -
|Jun 15
|WSAZ News Team Fan
|2
|Any guys here? looking for FUN (Aug '15)
|Jun 15
|khs
|3
Find what you want!
Search West Virginia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC