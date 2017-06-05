West Virginia Supreme Court upholds m...

West Virginia Supreme Court upholds moving WWI vet's remains

The West Virginia Supreme Court has upheld a ruling allowing movement of the remains of a World War I Medal of Honor recipient to a veterans cemetery. Justice Elizabeth D. Walker wrote the opinion, noting that no living blood relatives of Chester Howard West were shown in the case record.

Chicago, IL

