West Virginia Supreme Court upholds moving WWI vet's remains
The West Virginia Supreme Court has upheld a ruling allowing movement of the remains of a World War I Medal of Honor recipient to a veterans cemetery. Justice Elizabeth D. Walker wrote the opinion, noting that no living blood relatives of Chester Howard West were shown in the case record.
