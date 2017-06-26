West Virginia Supreme Court Decision Clears the Way for Legal Reform
On June 16, 2017, the Supreme Court of Appeals of West Virginia delivered its opinion in the matter of Martinez v. Asplundh Tree Expert Co., which involved consideration of whether two key pieces of West Virginia's Legislative reform of 2015 would be applied to currently pending civil actions.
