West Virginia Revenue Collections for May Exceed Projections

The West Virginia Department of Revenue released General Revenue Fund collection numbers for May of $344.2 million that were $53.1 million above estimate and 19.5% above prior year adjusted receipts. Year-to-date adjusted collections of $3.637 billion were $107 million below estimate, however 2.9 percent above prior-year receipts.

