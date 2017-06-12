West Virginia lawmakers pass $4.2 billion budget
West Virginia state Senate Finance Committee Chairman Mike Hall described a budget bill passed by the Legislature late Friday as After more than a month in special session, the House and Senate agreed to a $4.228 billion budget and needed road revenue measures late Friday. Changes made by the Senate restored $3.9 million in funding to the Department of Education and $274,000 in truancy prevention funds that had been cut from the bill.
