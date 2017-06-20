West Virginia House passes budget bill
The West Virginia House of Delegates passed its version of a state budget Wednesday, striking provisions of a bill approved by the Senate one day earlier that made major cuts to higher education and Medicaid. House members described their budget bill as similar to one already passed by the Legislature and vetoed by Gov. Jim Justice in April, but said they now have more money with which to work.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsandSentinel.com.
Add your comments below
West Virginia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Celebrating a CEOS Weeka in Mason County -
|17 hr
|WSAZ News Team Fan
|2
|Any guys here? looking for FUN (Aug '15)
|Thu
|khs
|3
|Anyone know a lawyer who will sue CPS? (Jun '16)
|Jun 11
|look up the laws
|13
|Coal will never come back as Weak Trump has sai...
|Jun 9
|Fact checker
|3
|Sex Offender Sweep (Mar '13)
|Jun 4
|goodd8
|28
|law on felon carrying concealed
|Jun 3
|ood456
|2
|Texas needs help from West Virginia
|Jun 1
|wv mr
|2
Find what you want!
Search West Virginia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC