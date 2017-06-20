West Virginia House passes budget bill

The West Virginia House of Delegates passed its version of a state budget Wednesday, striking provisions of a bill approved by the Senate one day earlier that made major cuts to higher education and Medicaid. House members described their budget bill as similar to one already passed by the Legislature and vetoed by Gov. Jim Justice in April, but said they now have more money with which to work.

