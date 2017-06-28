West Virginia counties' public school systems granted $6.7M

The board of West Virginia's School Building Authority has voted to distribute about $6.7 million to 10 county public school systems that requested the "major improvement project" grant money. The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports the board gave final approval after discussion in voice votes on Monday with no "nays" heard for the funding in the selected counties: Fayette, Randolph, Webster, Pocahontas, Taylor, Lincoln, Pendleton, Mason, Mercer and Monongalia.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Education Week.