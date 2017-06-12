West Virginia Circuit Court Judge, Former State Senator Dies
John Yoder, a West Virginia circuit court judge and former state senator, died on Friday, according to a statement from the state Supreme Court. Yoder, a native of Kansas, was circuit judge for the 23rd Judicial Circuit, which includes Berkeley, Jefferson and Morgan counties.
