West Virginia budget talks costing $5...

West Virginia budget talks costing $500,000

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Weirton Daily Times

West Virginia lawmakers returned Monday to try again to agree on tax and budget bills for the 16th day of a special session that has cost the state about $500,000 so far.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Weirton Daily Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

West Virginia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Anyone know a lawyer who will sue CPS? (Jun '16) Sun look up the laws 13
Coal will never come back as Weak Trump has sai... Jun 9 Fact checker 3
News Sex Offender Sweep (Mar '13) Jun 4 goodd8 28
law on felon carrying concealed Jun 3 ood456 2
Texas needs help from West Virginia Jun 1 wv mr 2
Trump our Savior??? May 31 JBHobart 1
News Celebrating a CEOS Weeka in Mason County - May 29 BETTY 1
See all West Virginia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search West Virginia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,046 • Total comments across all topics: 281,740,818

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC