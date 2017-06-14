West Virginia BOE president defends Nicholas county school plan rejection
The City of Richwood in Nicholas County may or may not see two of its public schools rebuilt in the end, but the president of the West Virginia Board of Education said it's a possibility BOE members and others want time to fully explore. On Tuesday, the state BOE voted 7-1 to reject the Nicholas County Board of Education's initial proposal to consolidate five schools into one middle school and one high school in new facilities to be located near Summersville in the wake of the June 2016 Flood.
