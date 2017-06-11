Wellsburg native and WVU grad hopes newly published pepperoni roll book is "definitive"
Candace Nelson is hoping her new book will become the definitive guide to one of West Virginia's most unique pieces of culinary and cultural history: the pepperoni roll. "I really try to pack as much information as I can about our state food into this one book so that folks have it all in one place," Nelson, author of The West Virginia Pepperoni Roll , said in an interview with MetroNews.
