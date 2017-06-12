Was $450,000 wasted?
I received my May/June 2017 issue of Blue Ridge Country- Exploring the Mountains of the South. I expected to find an advertisement for our beautiful Greenbrier County and all that it has to offer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Appalachian Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
West Virginia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anyone know a lawyer who will sue CPS? (Jun '16)
|Sun
|look up the laws
|13
|Coal will never come back as Weak Trump has sai...
|Jun 9
|Fact checker
|3
|Sex Offender Sweep (Mar '13)
|Jun 4
|goodd8
|28
|law on felon carrying concealed
|Jun 3
|ood456
|2
|Texas needs help from West Virginia
|Jun 1
|wv mr
|2
|Trump our Savior???
|May 31
|JBHobart
|1
|Celebrating a CEOS Weeka in Mason County -
|May 29
|BETTY
|1
Find what you want!
Search West Virginia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC