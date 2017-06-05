W.Va. Legislature close to tax reform agreement

The West Virginia Legislature is close to achieving an agreement on tax reform - a major obstacle en route to a 2018 state budget. On Wednesday, Senate and House leadership named members to a conference committee tasked with hammering out the chambers' differences on House Bill 107, also known as the "As far as I know, a framework is agreed to by a majority of members in the House and Senate," Conference committee members convened Wednesday afternoon, just after the House session ended.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Martinsburg Journal.