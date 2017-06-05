W.Va. Legislature close to tax reform agreement
The West Virginia Legislature is close to achieving an agreement on tax reform - a major obstacle en route to a 2018 state budget. On Wednesday, Senate and House leadership named members to a conference committee tasked with hammering out the chambers' differences on House Bill 107, also known as the "As far as I know, a framework is agreed to by a majority of members in the House and Senate," Conference committee members convened Wednesday afternoon, just after the House session ended.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Martinsburg Journal.
Add your comments below
West Virginia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sex Offender Sweep (Mar '13)
|Jun 4
|goodd8
|28
|law on felon carrying concealed
|Jun 3
|ood456
|2
|Texas needs help from West Virginia
|Jun 1
|wv mr
|2
|Trump our Savior???
|May 31
|JBHobart
|1
|Celebrating a CEOS Weeka in Mason County -
|May 29
|BETTY
|1
|Trump I AM King
|May 25
|Former Minor
|2
|sexy maid??
|May 24
|Seduce me
|1
Find what you want!
Search West Virginia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC