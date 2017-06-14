W.Va. lawmakers send thoughts to Scalise, other shooting victims
West Virginia federal officials sent their sympathies to the victims - including one U.S. representative - and witnesses of a shooting outside of the nation's capitol. House Majority Whip Steve Scalise, R-La., and several Republican lawmakers were practicing Wednesday morning for the annual congressional baseball game, a match-up in which Republicans play against Democrats to raise money for Washington charities.
