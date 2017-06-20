W.Va. House passes own budget bill

W.Va. House passes own budget bill

Read more: Weirton Daily Times

The West Virginia House of Delegates passed its version of a state budget Wednesday, striking provisions of a bill approved by the Senate one day earlier that made major cuts to higher education and Medicaid.

Chicago, IL

