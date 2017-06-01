Trump pulling US out of Paris accord
President Donald Trump announced Thursday he is withdrawing the United States from the Paris climate agreement, making the country one of only three to not follow the accord. The agreement aims at keeping the global temperature increase below 1.5 degrees Celsius - 2.7 degrees Fahrenheit - above pre-industry levels.
