Trump isn't budging on market-friendly energy plans
President Trump hasn't always stuck to his campaign script since taking office, but on energy and environmental issues, his positions have so far been non-negotiable. While construction on his oft-promised border wall is still months or years in the distance, the Dakota Access Pipeline began pumping oil east to Illinois earlier this month.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Examiner.
Add your comments below
West Virginia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Celebrating a CEOS Weeka in Mason County -
|11 hr
|Pam
|3
|law on felon carrying concealed
|Jun 23
|Just saying
|3
|Anyone know a lawyer who will sue CPS? (Jun '16)
|Jun 22
|Duringdhhr
|15
|This Week in West Virginia History
|Jun 20
|GetRealHighonPot
|9
|Pressure builds as US Senate debates health care
|Jun 19
|ardith
|1
|Coal will never come back as Weak Trump has sai...
|Jun 19
|JHenry
|4
|amanda oneal
|Jun 17
|trustee
|2
Find what you want!
Search West Virginia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC