Senator on the one question he wants ex-FBI chief to answer
Sen. Joe Manchin on Monday said that his constituents want him to find out whether former FBI Director James Comey believed President Trump was committing obstruction of justice and if he did, why he didn't act on it. "The question for West Virginians is, 'If you knew, or you thought that there was obstruction of justice, why didn't you act on it?" said Manchin, a member of the Intelligence panel.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS News.
Add your comments below
West Virginia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sex Offender Sweep (Mar '13)
|Sun
|goodd8
|28
|law on felon carrying concealed
|Jun 3
|ood456
|2
|Texas needs help from West Virginia
|Jun 1
|wv mr
|2
|Trump our Savior???
|May 31
|JBHobart
|1
|Celebrating a CEOS Weeka in Mason County -
|May 29
|BETTY
|1
|Trump I AM King
|May 25
|Former Minor
|2
|sexy maid??
|May 24
|Seduce me
|1
Find what you want!
Search West Virginia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC