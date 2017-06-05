Senator on the one question he wants ex-FBI chief to answer

Sen. Joe Manchin on Monday said that his constituents want him to find out whether former FBI Director James Comey believed President Trump was committing obstruction of justice and if he did, why he didn't act on it. "The question for West Virginians is, 'If you knew, or you thought that there was obstruction of justice, why didn't you act on it?" said Manchin, a member of the Intelligence panel.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS News.